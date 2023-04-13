The prince of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most busiest actors in the business. With his plate full of new projects, a new rumour came to light that the actor will soon be paired with Shraddha Kapoor for a romantic-comedy film called Bhul Chuk Maaf.

However, there seems to be no truth to the reports that surfaced on the Internet as the actor himself cleared the air on the matter. Read on to know what’s happening.

The rumours started after Jio Studios in a special event in Mumbai most recently announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series which also included a project of Shraddha Kapoor. It was reported that Kartik Aaryan will also star in the newly-announced Bhul Chuk Maaf but that does not seem to be the case. The Bollywood heartthrob himself logged into Twitter and stated, “Must be an error. Not True” while citing the new reports. For the unversed, Kartik most recently shared the screen space with Shraddha in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The former appeared in a cameo role in the Luv Ranjan directed film which left the fans impressed.

Take a look:

Must be an error

Not True 🙏🏻 https://t.co/bnQ4cfpmUv — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 13, 2023

Kartik Aaryan seems to be enjoying his busy schedule as he has a number of projects lined up. The 32-year-old actor is currently filming Satyaprem Ki Katha with the gorgeous Kiara Advani. Kartik has also signed Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 along with an untitled film with ace director Kabir Khan.

If multiple reports are to be believed, Kartik has also signed a film called Captain India. He then has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Chandoo Mondeti’s sci-fi thriller in his kitty. Kartik was also papped with Karan Johar recently and it appears the two seem to be cooking something post their apparent rift over Dostana 2.

Speaking of the Jio event, the event saw some of the top stars of Bollywood in attendance like Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and others.

