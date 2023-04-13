The Internet right now is divided over one question – Who will join Kartik Aaryan for Aashiqui 3? Will it be Deepika Padukone or will it be Katrina Kaif? The names of these two A-listers have been doing the rounds on the internet. And it seems like Deepika Padukone might keep her promise of joining the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor.

DP and Kartik hit the headlines with their social media camaraderie after the actor made her dance to his song Dheeme Dheeme at the airport as he was on a promotional spree for his film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. After seeing the duo together, fans started demanding a film starring the two of them.

Later, Deepika Padukone wished Kartik Aaryan on his 30th birthday and wished, “May we sign a fun film together this year.” This sparked a rumour of the two coming together for an Imtiaz Ali film as the director planned a love story on Radha and Krishna. While Deepika wished Kartik his reply also hinted that the actors might come together soon.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor replied to the Padmaavat actress in a rather cheeky way and said, “Aap bas dates taiyyar rakho, fun and film mai laa rha hun.” (You keep your dates free, I am coming with the fun and the film.) Deepika took the conversation forward and wrote, “Sir, mere saare dates aapke.” (All my dates are your’s, Sir.)

In another instance, Kartik Aryan took to his Instagram story and shared a collage of his picture in Maine Pyaar Kiya look and Deepika Padukone’s still from Om Shanti Om. The actor asked if any director would dare to cast them together and wrote, “Hai Kisi director mein dum?”

A few years ago, Deepika in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi talked about Kartik’s success and how she relates to him as an outsider. “From the sidelines, I’ve just been watching him. I don’t even know how it’s coming to my attention but I’ve been noticing some stuff on Instagram. I saw one thing once, and I was like ‘Wow! He’s really endearing.’ I kept watching and watching, and I’ve been observing him, which is why I then reached out to him and I said ‘I want to learn the Dheeme Dheeme step’. I find him extremely hardworking, he’s not apologetic about the fact that (and this is all my understanding) as an outsider, he’s extremely focused, and driven.” said the Ram Leela actress.

Now, looking at the equation Kartik and Deepika share and fans continuously wanting them to pair together hope things work out and we can see a film soon starring the two actors together. If it is Aashiqui 3 then let it be Aashiqui 3. The sooner, the better.

