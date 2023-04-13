Priyanka Chopra leaving Bollywood has opened many controversial doors of the past. Many have been claiming that Karan Johar was unhappy with her closeness to Shah Rukh Khan and Kangana Ranaut also recently revealed that the filmmaker had banned her. But remember when Katrina Kaif was stuck in the whole controversy but maintained a poker face throughout? Scroll below for more details!

There have been wild rumours about Priyanka and SRK on the internet. As most know, the duo first united for Don and were later seen together in the sequel. Their constant togetherness at events, promotions, and Bollywood parties, raised speculations that there is something beyond friendship. It is to be noted that Shah has been happily married to Gauri Khan since 1991.

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan, who was asked about link-up rumours with Priyanka Chopra, responded “To me, what is most disturbing is the fact that a lady who’s worked with me has been questioned, and somewhere down the line, she’s not being shown the kind of respect I show her or all the women. I think it’s a little disrespectful; I’m extremely sorry about that. Sorry means… it’s not directly because of anything I’ve done but because she’s my friend. She’s one of the closest friends I have, very close to my heart, and always will be.” One could notice Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Katrina Kaif maintaining a poker face in the frame.

Shah Rukh Khan added, “I just feel like sometimes when things are said, I need to step back from it because I find it very banal, very small, and very menial. You know, it just tends to spoil relationships that people share while working together. She’s a little girl who started her Miss India or Miss World crowning with me—I don’t remember. We’ve shared some of the nicest moments on screen as friends, and it’s unfortunate. It’s extremely unfortunate and sad for me to think that you know, a friendship gets a little soiled.”

When asked if the link-up rumours have affected his friendship with Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan clarified that she is quite mature and will not ruin her relationship over mere rumours.

Take a look at how Katrina Kaif reacted during the interaction below:

Of late, one hasn’t seen SRK or PeeCee together. They were both even present recently at the NMACC event but there remains no contact. Looks like their friendship has finally hit rock bottom.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan continue to share a great bond, on and off the screens.

