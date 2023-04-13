After Laal Singh Chaddha’s epic failure at the box office, Aamir Khan announced taking a break from acting, and it was truly a shocker. However, there have been rumours doing rounds that Mr. Perfectionist is eager to make a comeback and is looking for a perfect script. Amid this, KRK has come out making some sensational claims about the actor and below is all you need to know!

A few days back, we heard a rumour that Aamir is eager to make a comeback with an action film or commercial entertainer. As Shah Rukh Khan found a perfect comeback vehicle in Pathaan, Aamir too is thinking that a good mass entertainer would bring him back into his game. Apart from this, there are too many speculations about Ghajini 2, which even led to director AR Murugadoss giving a clarification recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid all this, KRK is making his infamous claims that Aamir is struggling to find producers for his ambitious sequels and that Aditya Chopra is not even answering his calls. He tweeted, “Aamir Khan is approaching many producers to make #Gajani2 #Sarfrosh2 etc. But no producer is ready to work with him. Aditya Chopra is not taking his calls also.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Aamir Khan is approaching many producers to make #Gajani2 #Sarfrosh2 etc. But no producer is ready to work with him. Aditya Chopra is not taking his calls also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 12, 2023

We doubt if Aamir Khan is really struggling to find a producer as one disaster like Laal Singh Chaddha can’t overshadow his superb track record at the box office and sheer dedication. Let’s wait and see what’s his next move!

Meanwhile, shooting down the rumours of Aamir Khan’s Ghajini 2 to rest, Murugadoss recently said, “I don’t know of any idea about Ghajini 2, the girl (Asin’s character Kalpana) died, and he (Aamir Khan’s Sanjay) had short-term memory loss, ” reports Indian Express.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Satish Kaushik Wanted To Commit Suicide After His Best Friend Boney Kapoor’s Films Made 50 Crores Loss Due To Him: “Thought People Would Make Fun Of Me After My Death…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News