Ajay Devgn and Kajol make a dreamy pair of Bollywood. The duo looks perfect together, and their romance tale is an inspiration for many. Their crackling chemistry has proved that the opposite does attract. Interestingly, the actress tied the knot with Ajay when she was at the top of her career, and now, they have been married for over 24 years. Recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress revealed when the duo first met, they were dating other people, but they were destined for each other. Scroll below to read the details!

Kajol is known for speaking her mind. She is bubbly, and on the other hand, Ajay is a silent person. The Bholaa actor always tries to keep his calm. Many wonder about the secret behind their happy marriage as they are poles apart. The actress recently, in a candid chat, revealed marriage is a lot of work, and one has to reinvent themselves to make it work.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Bollywood’s most loved actress Kajol recalled the time when she first met on a film set and revealed, “I was going out with somebody, I think he was going out with somebody at that point of time. And we did a film together, and we kind of became friends, then I eventually broke up, he broke up, and then we became a little more than friends.” On being asked how she realized that Ajay was the one, the actor laughed out loud and said, “I still don’t know whether he is the one. I think he will say the same.”

Kajol also talked about how to make a marriage work. The Dilwale actress confessed it is a hell lot of work, and one has to do it every day. She added, “You have to reinvent yourself, and you have to look at different every day. There are new things that you have to accept about each other and learn. People grow, and people change. I am different from what I was at 21-22; he is different from what he was at 30. And so, we still find each other a little interesting; I think that’s the biggest thing that I can say about us right now.”

Married couples, are you listening? Kajol definitely has a point that you should take note of!

