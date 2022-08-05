If there’s one Bollywood couple that everyone loves is Ajay Devgn and Kajol. They balance out each other in the most amazing way and have been married to each other for over 2 decades. The actress is celebrating her 48th birthday today and on the occasion of the same, we bring you a throwback story when she spoke about her husband Ajay’s on-screen kiss with his Shivaay co-star, which she didn’t know about, on the Kapil Sharma Show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Ajay has never really shot a kissing scene with any actresses before Erika Kaar in Shivaay. The actor not only acted in the film but also directed and produced it along with his wife Kajol being a co-producer for the same. But did y’all know, she wasn’t aware of her husband’s kissing scene until Devgn came and told her? Hell, yes!

Talking about the same on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kajol said, “He did not tell me at all. Before he took my permission, he apologised to me and said ‘I did it, I am saying sorry now.” The comedian then added his humour to the situation and joked if the actress had to say cut to Ajay Devgn’s kissing scene or did it himself and said, “Did you do it or did Kajol ma’am called you up said ‘That’s enough! It’s done now’,” as reported by Hindustan Times and left the audiences in splits.

When Kapil Sharma asked the actress if she felt jealous of Ajay Devgn’s kissing scene in the film, Kajol said, “ “I didn’t even know about it! But when I saw it …,” pretending to be angry, added, “I took out the gun I had in Dilwale.” Haha!

Both of them aren’t just adorable together but also amazing human beings.

What are your thoughts on Kajol reacting to Ajay Devgn’s kissing scene in Shivaay? Tell us in the comments below.

