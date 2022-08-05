Aamir Khan is the father of 3 kids – Ira Khan & Junaid Khan with Reena Dutta and Azad Rao Khan with Kiran Rao. The actor who is considered a perfectionist when it comes to his professional life hasn’t been at the top of his game on the personal front – not our words, his. During a recent chat, he spoke about regretting not spending quality with his eldest kids.

Advertisement

Aamir and his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the recent episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7. While there, the actor stated that he missed out on a lot earlier, but in the last year he introspected a lot and is not making amends. Read on to know all he had to say when it comes to balancing his family.

Advertisement

During the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan got candid about balancing time with family – and his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The Dangal actor said, “A year ago, I went through a lot of introspection. I started working at 18, my entire life I dedicated to work. I felt I did not nurture my relationships like my work. I realised that I’ve not spent so much time with Ira and Junaid when they were children.”

Aamir Khan continued, “Now, in the last months, I’m a changed person. I connect more with my family, my children, Kiran’s parents, Reena’s parents, my mother, sister and brother. I would have liked to spend much more time with them at the cost of my work. But at that time, I was just so passionately following what I was doing.” On being asked by Karan Johar if he regrets it, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor agreed and said, “I would have loved to spend more time even at the cost of all that.”

On being reminded that he once said that he gave more importance to his audience and not his family, Aamir Khan replied, “Reena and Kiran are wonderful people so we did not have acrimonious moments in our relationship. I have the highest regard and respect for Kiran and Reena. We will always remain a family. The four of us – Reena, Kiran, Ira, Junaid – we meet once every week.”

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also spoke about her beautiful relationship with Saif Ali Khan’s kids from his first marriage – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: KRK Accuses Aamir Khan & Laal Singh Chaddha Team Of Paying To Spread Negativity Against Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram