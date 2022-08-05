Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh make one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam and struck the chords in no time. Their love story continued for almost a decade before the couple made the big move and got married. But people had their own scary opinions to give to the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress. Scroll below for details.

There was a time in Bollywood when actresses seemed to be relevant only till the time they were unmarried. Whether it is Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Genelia, all of these beauties were given ultimatums before they got married to the love of their lives. One can even see the noise currently being made around Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy and how it could affect her career.

Genelia D’Souza had once shared how people warned her about her career when she was about to tie the knot with Riteish Deshmukh. She told Pinkvilla in 2020, “Honestly when I got married, I was very clear that I wanted to spend some time with my family. I had worked so much before that, people might have not seen me much in Hindi cinema but in South cinema, I literally worked 365 days of the year hence, I felt like I needed that kind of a break. I wanted to give my family priority and then I had babies, one after the other, so it was my time with my family, which I wanted and I am glad I am in that age of the film where all of that doesn’t matter anymore.”

Genelia D’Souza continued, “When I was getting married, I had people telling me that, ‘Oh you are getting married, for a girl, your career is done’. I heard everything but I was clear that it is not going to stop me from marrying because I wanted that. I think but now I see a very positive change in the industry, where the content is evolving. There is a lot of work that artists and actors get which are not star-driven, or monotonous. There is a lot to do today as actors.”

More power to Genelia D’Souza for listening to her heart!

