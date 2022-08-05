Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s scandalous affair is a no secret. After working together in a couple of films and giving a sensuous song like Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the rumours of their love affair made headlines in the early ‘90s. Reports were abuzz that the duo has exchanged rings and had even gotten married in a secret ceremony. While the exes are happily married to their respective partners, there was them when the Mohra actress revealed being asked to give up on her career.

For the unversed, Akshay and Raveena’s love blossomed during the release of Mohra in 1994. Wanting to be a doting wife, the actress had even stopped signing films.

Akshay Kumar was also rumoured to be dating yesteryear’s hot actress Rekha. While their link-up rumours made headlines like never before, Raveena Tandon, was of the say that he never was into the actress as he tolerated her. During her interview with Reddit, the Dulhe Raja actress was quoted saying, “I don’t think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That’s when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far.”

During his appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2002, Raveena Tandon opened up in detail about her love life. Right from reacting to being secretly married to Akshay Kumar and being asked to give up on her career, the actress had spilt the beans on many things. When the actress was asked about the engagement she had she said that their families had met and they had put a dupatta on her head.

“I quit in advance before marriage because we did think that when there will be last day of my shoot, we will go ahead and get married,” Raveena Tandon told Simi Garewal adding “Even when I was at that stage of my career, there were lot of times when he did say that, even now, give up your career and we’ll get married.”

The caption of the video read, “#AkshayKumar-#RaveenaTandon had got engaged in Apr’95. AK asked Raveena to give up acting which she did for 2 yrs. But AK continued to have link-ups with Rekha, Shilpa & others. As per Raveena, loyalty meant nothing to AK. So they broke off due to his Casanova lifestyle.”

Rubbing all the marriage rumours, she was heard telling Simi Garewal on her show, “No, there was a very elaborate engagement ceremony. With the pandit doing pooja and everything. His family had flown down from Delhi, my family came from Delhi. One of his elders had put a red dupatta on my head, and I think that was mistaken to be a wedding.”

Cut to the present, Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna and Raveena Tandon is in a happy space with her husband Anil Thadani.

