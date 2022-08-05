Priyanka Chopra stays on the news not just for her films but her social media posts and one can’t just take their eyes off from the Bollywood beauty. However, there are times when actress receives online hate for a lot of reason. In a most recent social media post by Nick Jonas, netizens trolled the couple for no reason at all and even made comments about PeeCee’s skin tone and her legs.

Advertisement

Priyanka and Nick remained on the news after becoming parents to a daughter. On January 22, 2023, the couple shared the good news and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas recently shared a mushy picture with Priyanka Chopra from her birthday. The actress was looking gorgeous as she wore an Orange dress, while Nick chose to wear a classic-looking jumper. However, online haters couldn’t stop themselves as they made fun of them, from PeeCee’s skin tone, and legs to their age difference, the netizens didn’t spare the couple.

Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas wrote, “Lady in red,” with a heart emoji. However. many were left confused with his caption and reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Me about to type she looks great in orange but then reading caption,” another wrote, “That’s more of an orange to me…” a third user wrote, “REeD dREss” YOU HAD ONE JOB, NICHOLAS, ONEEEE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

While there were others who trolled the couple, a user wrote, “Priyanka ke per itna mardana kyu lag rha hai,” another wrote, “That is too much woman for you little man lol,” a third user wrote, “She looks bigger than you and way older. Doesn’t really look like a romantic pose you’re so serious,” a fourth user wrote, “Her feet is so dark compare to her face,” a fifth wrote, “Why do I get the sensation that Mrs Jonas just pulled you out of your beddy bye.”

On the work front Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Must Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Bags UA Certificate, Runtime & Other Details Revealed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram