After a not-so-good phase during the Covid pandemic, Salman Khan is all set to bounce with his exciting lineup of biggies. While his Bhaijaan (earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), Tiger 3 and No Entry Mein Entry are confirmed, there are some films that are said to be finalised but yet to be announced by the star. Now there’s one important update about one such film and is regarding the change of director.

For those who don’t know, Salman’s Bhaijaan has witnessed a couple of setbacks. Earlier, the film was supposed to be jointly produced by Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. However, Sajid decided to back out and Salman went ahead with producing it solo. Another news was heard that director Farhad Samji isn’t coming to the sets and Salman is ghost directing the film.

The latest is now about the much-talked-about remake of the 1989 classic Tridev. The original film had Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah and others in key roles. Reportedly, director Rajiv Rai had approached Salman Khan for a remake and the actor even gave it a nod. As per the report in Bollywood Life, not Rai but the hunt for some other director to helm this remake is on.

Not just the director, but even the hunt for the entire cast is on keeping the contemporary touch in mind.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently made it to the headlines over securing a gun licence. The Mumbai Police granted a licence for a personal gun to him following death threats in June against him and his father, veteran writer Salim Khan. In late July, Salman had called on Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar with a request for the gun licence, though the police had vehemently denied the same.

