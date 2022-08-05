The Hindi film industry witnesses a wave of new talent every now and then. While some marinate and immerse in the process taking their own pace to become the seasoned performers, some are born with it. The one trick ponies are not even considered further. But the word that lurks around this very process in Bollywood is NEPOTISM. I know you read it as some abuse or borderline insulting term. Because that is how the noise around it has conditioned us all to think of it. Amid all of this emerges talent from the film families and some even prove their mettle. One such that is slowly being polished to become a performer is Janhvi Kapoor.

While I might be labelled a puppet fuelled by the PR machinery, that cannot change my opinion about good actors. And even the ones who are growing in a good way and exploring their profession while giving some worth performances. Alia Bhatt over the years has become the best product of the same mill and you cannot minus her achievements because of your bias. Enters Kapoor too.

Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut with the Hindi remake of Sairat, Dhadak, was welcomed with warmth but also a judgemental gaze that was waiting for her to make bad decisions and see a doom. But to her credit and people around her, Janhvi walked on the right path and made some good movie choices. While her debut was a lukewarm affair, considering the original was way more layered and nuanced, it was what she chose later defined her trajectory as an actor.

With each performance, Janhvi Kapoor has only enhanced and there is no doubt that she is slowly moving towards being a good actor. Be it her catholic nurse in Zoya Akhtar’s short from Ghost Stories, or the beautifully directed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, or the latest performance in Good Luck Jerry. All a step ahead and towards bettering the craft.

Of course, there is still a massive scope for growing, but the best part about her is that she knows her capabilities as an actor at that moment and plays smartly just within them without making it look like a conscious effort. There is no struggle to deliver extra and that ends up creating a good impact. Call it clever move, but the fact that she manages to grab the opportunities of being the lead is also the pro in her kitty. Even her future filmography including Mili, Bawal, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi seems to be promising.

So maybe it is about actors and their talent over where they come from. Because you might get your first job, it is hard to walk the rest road without talent and the gest to grow. Talent deserves to be appreciated no matter what.

