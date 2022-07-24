Everything around Priyanka Chopra Jonas is sure to make headlines be it the big updates about her professional life or the cute adorable glimpses that we get from her personal life. The actor is right now probably in her best phase of life where she just celebrated her birthday and also welcomed a beautiful little munchkin into her life with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick are now parents to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who recently turned six months old and celebrated that on her mother’s birthday.

For the unversed, Global star Priyanka and pop sensation Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January this year. The couple decided to keep the event very low-key and not make a massive buzz about it. It was recently on Priyanka’s birthday that they introduced her to the world but didn’t reveal her face.

But seems like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have fallen in love with the idea of parenthood and enjoying the journey. Because the latest update about the two says that they have already discussed having more kids together. They always knew they wanted more than one kid because having a big and close family is important to them according to sources.

As reported in Hollywood Life, a source talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ discussions about having more kids said, “It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti.” The source continued, “They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”

The source also said that Nick Jonas wants the kids to be close in age and be able to hell up with the children of his brothers. “Nick has talked about this with his brothers and not only does Nick want his children to be close in age, but he also wants his kids to be close in age to his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas‘ kids,” a second insider shared. “Having cousins is so important to them and they are loving how the bond between their kids is natural.” Both the Jonas brother apart from Nick, Kevin and Joe have two kids each.

“Nick, Kevin and Joe want their kids to look at their cousins as sibling. The boys’ parents, of course, are pushing all of them to have as many kids as possible. The more bonus Jonases the better,” the insider concluded.

