Nick Jonas has been making a place for himself in our hearts ever since he formed a band with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. While he is no longer the same guy who we saw on a few Disney shows and movies – he is now happily married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas with whom he shares a child via surrogacy, he is still winning hearts.

In today’s throwback piece, we take you to 2015 when a then 22-year-old Nick opened up about losing his v*rginity, one thing he would change f that time and his s*x life. Interested to know it all? Well, scroll down and give it a read.

In a new interview with Elle In, a then 22-year-old Nick Jonas was asked about his purity rings. For those who do not know, Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas all wore purity rings early on in their careers. In fact, in 2009 an entire South Park episode was dedicated to. Talking about how he felt seeing it, he said, “There was so much attention on my s*x life at 15. It was uncomfortable. If you were talking about a 15-year-old’s s*x life or a 17-year-old’s in any other context it would be totally obscene. I wasn’t able to enjoy [the episode] when it came out. [Laughs] But now I think it’s hilarious.”

When asked what he thought of purity then (in 2015), Nick Jonas revealed that it helped shape his view of the importance of s*x. In that same conversation, Priyanka Chopra’s hubby dearest was also asked about his first time and if there was anything he would change about it. Answering that, the Jumanji actor said, “That’s a tough one. I think I would change the song. I don’t want to say what song it was, but it was depressing. My iPod was on shuffle. It was a bad draw.”

He has also revealed that (till then) he had never had s*x to his own music.

For more news, updates and trivia about your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

