It was yesterday when veteran Hollywood director Steven Spielberg expressed his love and admiration for Squid Game which took over the mainstream on Netflix last year. The filmmaker was happy that a show changed the math of how the casting was considered in Hollywood. But looks like his comments are taken in some other way by many of the netizens who have decided to call him out.

For the unversed, Squid Game created by Hwang Dong-hyuk became the top most successful shows on Netflix with its release. The show shifted the focus of the world to Korean content. Steven Spielberg in his latest comments applauded that and congratulated Netflix for giving unknown faces the chance to shine on the screen.

But him calling the Squid Game cast ‘unknown’ did upset a lot of netizens from South Korea and some other parts of the world. While the filmmaker actually meant unknown to Hollywood, seems like it hasn’t translated well with the people who are offended. Read on to know.

Reacting to Steven Spielberg’s comment about Squid Game, a netizen wrote, “calling anyone who has years of experience and work unknown is disrespectful. its like when people finally started to pay attention to viola davis when shes been around for yeeeears and is so so talented. these are veterans who ppl have finally started to pay attention to”

Another wrote, “did he really think that Lee Jung Jae is a random unknown person?? what kinda joke is this???? He’s LEE JUNG JAE for God’s sake!!!!!!”

Check the reactions below:

Unknown??? The world doesn't revolve around America — ✨Junnie⁷ 🐙💜🧈🐳🌌🌟 (@KimNamJunnie) March 22, 2022

did he really think that Lee Jung Jae is a random unknown person??? what kinda joke is this???? He's LEE JUNG JAE for God's sake!!!!!! — ᴮᴱ₇aVr💜💖 (@itsAVR13) March 23, 2022

“unknown people,” squid game had some of the most well known korean actors and one of the biggest models in the industry. just because they aren’t US famous doesn’t make them “unknown” — naya⁷ (@joonsturtle) March 22, 2022

First of all Who is he??

I know the ones he called "unknown" but I don't know him😆

So I don't know who is the unknown here..

+their movies/kdrams they stared at are popular among so many ppl

But yet again westerns act as if the sun only revolves around them

Get out of ur bubble — 디다문 •᷄ʚ•᷅⁷∞🍊(Rest) MIN MARCH (@mooooooonchild7) March 22, 2022

calling anyone who has years of experience and work unknown is disrespectful. its like when people finally started to pay attention to viola davis when shes been around for yeeeears and is so so talented. these are veterans who ppl have finally started to pay attention to — 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔱𝔥₇ (@awkquid) March 22, 2022

He said " interesting and unknown" but really they are respected and hugely popular outside of Hollywood and London. There is true talent coming out of Korea which the world has been aware of for years. Just because Hollywood was sleeping on it doesn't mean the rest of us were. — sophie⁷ (@idolfab) March 23, 2022

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

