The South Korean show Squid Game became immensely successful, so much so that talks about a second season made the rounds immediately after the release of the first one. Now, it seems like there is also the third season in the works, according to the director, Hwang Dong-hyuk. However, Netflix hasn’t confirmed the two new instalments of the show yet.

Advertisement

It stars HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo, Park Hae-soo, and many more actors, and became popular in over 90 countries when it was released. The show reigned over the charts for several days and also became the most-watched show on the streaming giant for a brief moment.

Advertisement

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, spoke with the Korean broadcaster KBS World and said that he is in talks with Netflix for season two and season three. “I’m in talks with Netflix over Season 2 as well as Season 3,” Dong-hyuk said, adding, “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

Previously when Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke of the second season of Squid Game with Entertainment Weekly, he shared potential plot lines of it. “As for the Front Man, who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader. Some end up Jedi, and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well,” he said.

It will be exciting to see how the creative team brings together two new seasons. The first one ended with a major cliffhanger, and chances are that the second season will be based on that. Meanwhile, recently the actor Lee Jung-jae posted a selfie with BTS member V.

This caused the fans to wonder what it could mean. Several of them took to Twitter to share their reaction to it and wondered if V could be in the second season of Squid Game.

Must Read: Zoe Kravitz On Playing Catwoman In Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’: “We Watched Cats, Lions & How They Fight”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube