BTS members are a global sensation who enjoys a huge fan following not just as a band but also for their solo work. They have been quite active on social media since the last few days mainly because they have been on a break from their regular hectic schedules. Band member V aka Kim Taehyung recently appeared in a selfie with Squid Game fame Lee Jung-jae and this picture has sparked a whole new set of rumours.

For the unversed, Squid Game is a 2021 web series that gained acclamation from different parts of the world, making it the most-streamed show on Netflix. The plot of this series revolved around a deadly real game built on the foundation of greed and survival. The show featured a series of popular actors including HoYeon Jung and Wi Ha-joon, amongst others.

In the most recent development, Lee Jung-jae shared a happy selfie with V and fans are wondering what the picture could mean. In the photograph, V is spotted flashing the peace sign while wearing a smile across his face while Jung-jae holds the camera and poses with him. The picture seems to be taken in a posh hotel and was dropped without a caption, keeping the fans guessing. Have a look.

As soon as the photograph was posted, netizens and specifically V stans flooded social media platforms with theories about the possible collaboration.

A Twitterati wrote, “I can smell that V on squid game 2…just waiting for the official news…if that becomes true then I’ll dance in SuperTuna with fish costume and post it here”

While another mentioned, “What did I just see!?!?! Jung-Jae Lee with V. For sure he is in the s2 of Squid Game! (via “from_jjlee” ig) #v #SquidGame #netflixkr #bts #army”

“squid game season two special guest v of bts…. yeaaaah im so….”, another netizen wrote.

Here are a few reactions

I can smell that V on squid game 2…just waiting for the official news…if that becomes true then I'll dance in SuperTuna with fish costume and post it here 😑 pic.twitter.com/nL9dY55UxU — 🎄_KIM_TINA🎄 (@Tasmiahjoon) December 27, 2021

squid game season two special guest v of bts…. yeaaaah im so…. 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 — mich💌 (@trviaseoul) December 27, 2021

taehyung either player 13 or 7 in squid game s2 yall, like idk idk he's in the show pic.twitter.com/hYLQBg9WMV — team kim seokjin! 🗣 (@bibilIyhills) December 27, 2021

nah sorry but i can see taehyung at least making a cameo in squid game s2.. the whole cast love him even the creator confessed being a bts fan — can⁷ (@jkzpop) December 27, 2021

BTS’ V had previously appeared at the LA concert in the Squid Game red leader costume, making it clear that he is a fan of the show. There is no confirmation on him being a part of the upcoming season so we guess fans will have to wait and watch.

