Tom Holland thinks that Spider-Man: No Way Home may be the peak of his career. Even though the movie has been released, talks about it haven’t died down. Starring Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jacob Batalon, and many more actors, the film is the highest-grossing movie of 2021, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to leap past $1 billion at the global box office.

It also stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spidey superheroes, which created a rage amongst the fans. It is also one of the many reasons why people are pouring in to watch the film.

Recently, Tom Holland spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Spider-Man: No Way Home and said that he believes that he may have hit the peak of his career. “If I’m honest, I don’t think that anything will ever match this — this is kind of the peak,” adding, “It’s just a shame it happened when I’m 25.”

As Spider-Man: No Way Home is enjoying monumental success since it premiered on 17 December, Tom Holland has also spoken of his life beyond acting. While talking to the publication, he opened up about the idea of going back to singing and dancing. “Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I’m just too busy right now,” he said.

“I don’t have the time. I’ve got an Uncharted press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for this TV show which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I’ve ever taken on,” Holland continued.

“So maybe one day in the future. But no, not right now. Honestly, I just don’t have the time. And you know I would love to do that — I love that kind of thing, I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I’m interested in it, but I just don’t have the time,” added the Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland.

