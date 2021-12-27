Simu Liu has denied the rumours of his Shang Chi being in Benedict Cumberbatch’s upcoming Doctor Strange film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Following the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu has become something of a household name, and he seems to have a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

His debut in the MCU saw him as the Master of Kung Fu, and the film helped reignite a box office that had suffered under the COVID-19 pandemic and was well-received by fans and critics. Now, the fans are wondering if they are going to see the hero again recently.

Though a sequel has been confirmed, some rumours are going around on how Simu Liu’s Shang Chi will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. For the unversed, Doctor Strange’s character Wong, played by Benedict Wong, appears in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so there is a connection between the two movies.

Recently, Simu Liu appeared in a video feature with GQ to answer the Internet’s most-asked questions about him. One of the questions was regarding Shang Chi’s involvement in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it is clear that those involved in any Marvel project never give any clear answers, like Andrew Garfield, the actor denied all the rumours.

“Even if I were in that movie, which I’m not, there is no way in hell that I would ever say it out loud,” Liu said. “That’s all I can really say, right? Nah, I’m kidding,” he added. Recently, the actor also opened up about whether or not there will be a romance brewing between Shaun and Awkwafina’s Katy.

Though Simu Liu said that it can be a possibility, he prefers that their friendship remains central to the story. Now even though he has denied Shang Chi’s part in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it would be exciting to see him in it.

