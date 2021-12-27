Tom Holland caught the attention of his fans after he sneakily liked a hilarious post on Instagram. The Spider-Man: No Way Home alum has caused an uproar due to the film, which has now become the highest-grossing movie of 2021. Even after the release of the movie, the hype around it is still there, as it keeps on breaking one record after the other.

Recently, it was being said that the latest Spidey film has the highest audience rating of any major motion picture on Rotten Tomatoes, with a near-perfect score of 99% from over 20,000 reviews.

Now, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has been making the news for liking a post about s*x by the publication Lad Bible on Instagram. Shared on 23rd December, it featured a photo from the movie Twins, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito standing next to each other in matching outfits.

The post’s caption read, “According to science, short men have more s*x.” Several people found Tom Holland’s liking the post hysterical, and one page – that goes by the name, CommentsByCelebs, even shared it. Fans flooded the comment section, calling the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor a “short king.”

Check out the post here:

One Holland fan wrote, “He’s not even short, he’s just shorter than Zendaya, get it tho king lol.” Another fan commented, “TOM SAID YUP THATS ME !!!” While another fan wrote, “I feel like tom forgets he‘s famous.” Tom has previously opened up about his height difference and said that it shouldn’t matter if Zendaya is taller than him.

While speaking with Sirius XM, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland said that “It’s a stupid assumption” when people think that that woman shouldn’t be taller than their male partners. He also noted that everyone who tested for the role of MJ towered over him.

