After spending 11 days in theatres, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now crossed the 175 crores milestone. On Sunday, the film continued with its double-digit run and ended up gathering 12 crores* more at the box office. As a result, the film’s total now stands at 176.92 crores*. This is an excellent total for the film which has continued to find good appreciation from everyone who has watched it so far.

Advertisement

Weekdays are now kickstarting for the film and it has to be seen that how much closer to the second Friday total of 6.75 crores will it find itself today. Anything over 4.50 crores would be a very good number for the film and even 4 crores will be fine. Of course, anything lesser than that would indicate a normal trending for the film. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been extraordinary so far and hence expectations too have stayed on the same lines on a day by day basis.

Advertisement

That said, it isn’t that every Hollywood biggie with a franchise quotient to it and the big screen spectacle feel with VFX abound will always be accepted in India. The live example of that is The Matrix Resurrections which is not even been spoken about, leave aside its collections been noteworthy. There are a lot of factors, especially including the likability quotient, which needs to go in favour of a film and this is where Spider-Man: No Way Home is scoring the most.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: BTS’ Jin & RM Test Covid Positive Days After Suga Despite Double Vax

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube