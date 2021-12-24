The Matrix Resurrections was already predicted by The Simpsons, at least kind of, more than 15 years ago. The animated sitcom is known for making several pop-culture predictions, and most of them come true, eerily. Back in 1998, one of the episodes of the show showed 20th Century Fox as “a Division of Walt Disney Co.” In March 2019, Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets.

Advertisement

That is just one example of the long-running show making predictions. In another episode in 2000, one of the main characters, Lisa, takes over as the president of the US after Donald Trump apparently ruined the economy. Trump was elected as the POTUS in 2016.

Advertisement

Now, The Simpsons has done it again. A tweet that is now going viral points out a background gag in the episode ‘The Ziff Who Came to Dinner’ that may have come to life. It shows a poster of ‘A Matrix Christmas,’ and the latest movie from the sci-fi film series, The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves, is releasing years after that episode came out, around the time of Christmas.

Check out the post here:

can’t believe the Simpsons predicted the Matrix Resurrections pic.twitter.com/nwDGIh5gFZ — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) December 22, 2021

All of this can be just a big coincidence, but it is enough to get the fans excited. Under the post, several people flooded the comments section in amazement of The Simpsons predicting The Matrix Resurrections. “WTF man, now I believe that the simpsons creator is a time traveler remember how many times that the simpsons series predicted the future ‘unintentionally,'” wrote one user.

While another user commented on how this may be a way for the show’s writer to warn us about the future. “They predicted everything. Still not convinced someone on the writing staff isn’t from the future, and this is their way of subtly trying to warn us of what would come to pass,” wrote the user.

The Matrix Resurrections is releasing after over a decade and a half since the last part was released. It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann-Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and many more actors.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jacob Batalon aka Ned Loses A Whopping 100 Lbs In 2 Years, Credits Girlfriend For A Very Special Reason



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube