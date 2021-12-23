Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr Meredith Grey in the medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, is trying to convince people that the show needs to come to a natural conclusion.

Speaking to Insider whilst promoting her company Betr Remedies, Ellen said: “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.”

“I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ first aired back in 2005 and has recently concluded its 18th season as Pompeo aims to move on from the fake medical world to focus on the real one instead but the star is now focused on making an impact on healthcare in real life through her ‘Healing Healthcare’ Zoom calls, in which she featured in conversations with health workers and discusses issues such as “racism in healthcare”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “The goal was to provide a space for people to have conversations and people to listen to conversations about what healthcare workers were actually going through.”

Ellen is advocating for everyone to be entitled to the same quality of care that does not vary because of personal circumstances like gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background.

