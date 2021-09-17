Advertisement

Many were left shocked and confused when the creators of Grey’s Anatomy killed off the character of Dr. Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey. Post his abrupt farewell, there were many rumours about the same and to answer it all, Lynette Rice in her new book ‘Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’ has made some shocking revelations about Patrick’s exit from the show.

The medical drama is now in its 17th season and it follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship.

A copy of, Lynette Rice’ new book ‘Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’ was recently obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, in which the show’s executive producer James D Parriott has claimed that Patrick Dempsey was ‘terrorizing the set’ and things were really tense between series creator Shonda Rhimes and Dempsey, however one of the excerpts claims of “HR issues” that allegedly led to the death of his character, Dr. Derek Shepherd.

James D Parriott further stated, “Shonda needed an OG to come in as sort of a showrunner for fourteen episodes. There were HR issues. It wasn’t sexual in any way. He sort of was terrorising the set. Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him. He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people. The network and studio came down and we had sessions with them. I think he was just done with the show. He didn’t like the inconvenience of coming in every day and working. He and Shonda were at each other’s throats.”

Meanwhile, another producer Jeannine Renshaw recalled, “There were times where Ellen (Pompeo) was frustrated with Patrick and she would get angry that he wasn’t working as much. She was very big on having things be fair. She just didn’t like that Patrick would complain that ‘I’m here too late’ or ‘I’ve been here too long’, when she had twice as many scenes in the episode as he did. When I brought it up to Patrick, I would say, ‘Look around you. These people have been here since 6:30 am’. He would go, ‘Oh, yeah.’ He would get it.”

On the other hand, creator Shonda Rhimes even charged up on the network, either she goes or the actor. Later in season 11, Patrick Dempsey’s Dr. Derek Shepherd was killed. Recently, the actor had a brief cameo in a dream sequence with Ellen Pompeo character Meredith Grey.

