Rihanna and Drake have collaborated for a few hit super tracks over the years and have also expressed their love for each other on different occasions. Today, we bring you a throwback when the God’s Plan singer called her his ‘ultimate fantasy’ and how he was a pawn for her in their relationship. Scroll below to read the scoop!

The pair met back in 2005 for the first time when the One Dance singer was a DJ at a restaurant in Toronto where the beauty went to shoot her music video ‘Pon de Replay’.

Drake and Rihanna were first spotted in 2009 together and that’s when the rumours of their relationship started doing the rounds on social media. In 2010, during an interview with The New York Times, the God’s Plan singer said, “I was a pawn. You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear. I was like, ‘Wow, this feels terrible.’”

Later in 2010, both Drake and Rihanna collaborated for ‘What’s My Name’ and their romance rekindled with the same.

However, the rekindled romance didn’t last long and they separated their ways in 2011. In the same year, the One Dance singer spoke to Elle and revealed that Rihanna inspired his song ‘Fireworks’ and said, “At the time it hurt, but she didn’t mean to. I’ll never put that on her,” he said. “I was hurt because I started to slowly realize what it was. I guess I thought it was more. That was the first girl with any fame that paid me any mind.”

Later that year, the couple again collaborated for Drake’s song ‘Take Care’ which feature the Barbadian singer and their fans thought they are back again as a couple.

In 2012, reportedly there was a showdown between the God’s Plan singer and Chris Brown who happens to be Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend. If the reports are to be believed, there was a bottle-throwing bar brawl between the two at a New York club and in 2013, Drake dissed Brown in an interview.

In the same year in September, the Canadian singer sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her show and revealed that he ‘had a moment’ with Rihanna and that he’ll always support her.

Then in 2014, Drake in a conversation with Rolling Stone called the Barbadian beauty his ‘Ultimate fantasy’ but called each other friends. Although a month later, the two love birds were again spotted together holding hands.

In 2016, the couple teamed up for a music video ‘Work’ which was a huge success back then and still one of their best collaborations.

At the VMAs, the Canadian singer gushed about Rihanna and said, “We love the videos, which change their artistic vision from year to year. But most of all, we love the woman who hasn’t changed since day one. She’s someone…she’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old, she’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.”

Later in 2017, Drake performed all their duets and wished Rihanna on her birthday out and loud in the crowd.

of note from tonight, drake did all his songs with rihanna and shouted her birthday out@TMZ see me fam pic.twitter.com/1o5bXwbFIa — 🐘 (@aymanausmani) February 21, 2017

But the romance didn’t last long for the couple and they parted ways yet again.

In 2018, during an interview with Vogue, the Diamonds singer revealed that Drake’s VMA speech was the last nail in the coffin and said, “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast. We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Later in the same year, talking on The Shop, Drake admitted that marrying Rihanna would have been like a ‘fairy tale’ and would have liked to have kids with her someday.

And ever since then, there has been no collaborations between the two artists.

Rihanna is currently dating ASAP Rocky and made a stunning red carpet debut together recently at Met Gala 2021. On the other hand, Drake is reportedly dating model Johanna Leia but have not confirmed their relationship yet.

