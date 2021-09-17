Advertisement

There are too many reasons to be excited about Eternals that will be the third MCU phase 4 movie till the time sit hits the big screen. Of course, the biggest is Angelina Jolie and Chloé Zhao, but there is also Game Of Thrones alumni Kit Harington aka Jon Snow. When it was confirmed that he is playing the Black Knight the fans were taken by storm and there were happy waves around. But did you know that wasn’t the only superhero movie offered to him?

Kit is one of the most widely known actors across the globe due to his eight-season stint on Game Of Thrones as Jon Snow aka The King In The North. The character became his identity and soon enough Hollywood wanted him to take up the big screen too. Amid these he reveals he had an offer that was ready to make him another superhero before Eternals. He talks about why he said yes to the latter. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Kit Harington, talking to Total Film about getting another superhero role before Eternals said he didn’t like it so passed it on. The actor did not reveal much about the part of the studio. He says the Black Knight aka Dan Whiteman was human and he could do something with him, so he said yes to him.

“You know, the comic-book and superhero world has called once before, and I didn’t like the role and the part and the time to do it. So I turned it down. And then this one felt right to me. I liked that the character they were offering was not necessarily an Eternal. He was human. I did like that. I felt that I could do something with that, that he came with all these human faults. So it was the character that drew me to it, as well as it being the MCU, and how exciting,” Kit Harington said.

“I won’t mention what it was, but yeah, there was one other [superhero movie] that I did turn down a while ago. It was a while ago, as well – just because it didn’t feel like the right thing at the right time. And I think I was right to. My head was very in the Jon Snow world then,” he concluded.

Directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry alongside Kit Harington, Eternals is set to hit the big screens on November 5.

