The #MeToo movement in Hollywood took the predators by storm. Many were brought under the spotlight and made to face the consequences of their actions. One name that is the most prominent and faces the highest consequences is filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. The Shakespeare In Love fame has many women standing against him and one of them is the Academy award winner Angelina Jolie.

While talking about Harvey Weinstein in the past Angelina had revealed how she saved herself from the predatory clutches of the filmmaker when she was 21 on sets of Playing By Heart. The actor then also made her contemporaries aware about it and stopped them from being in the position she saved herself from. But in 2009 and 2012, her then beau Brad Pitt worked with the controversial filmmaker twice and that created a rift between the two.

In her latest interview as per We Got This Covered, Angelina Jolie revealed how she did not let girls go alone with him. Due to the same she even rejected Aviator because Harvey Weinstein was involved in it.

But when Brad Pitt decided to work with him on not one but two films, Inglorious Bastards and Killing Them Softly, she was heartbroken and they even fought on it with each other. She said, “I really don’t want to derail the book into stories about Harvey. It was [assault]. It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him.”

Angelina Jolie added, “I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him. I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did. We fought about it. Of course it hurt.”

