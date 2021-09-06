Advertisement

One cannot deny the fact that Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has become one of the most anticipated movies of our times. While Jason Momoa and especially Amber Heard flying down to London to begin to shoot made all the possible headlines, what new updates does the sequel being directed by James Wan hold is where all our attention is hooked. Jason Momoa has now decided to give us a little relief as he has revealed the new suit.

For the unversed, ever since Jason Momoa took the mantle of Aquaman in his hands, fans have gone crazy and supported him to the max. When he decided to reprise Arthur Fleck for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, and have even more involvement, it was only the cherry on the cake. Now the actor has decided to just randomly dropped the first look at the updated suit. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Not on any event or special day, Jason Momoa has chosen just another Sunday night to reveal the first look of his most anticipated movie. Momoa in the post shared 2 pictures. The first is a throwback picture from the prequel. The second is the dark updated suit with a sprinkle of blue with the standard shine all over. He wrote, “Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j.” And we are now excited to see the action that awaits.

Catch the entire first look of the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom here:

Meanwhile, James Wan, the director had recently opened up about the movie. “Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires,” Wan said as per Deadline. “You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy.”

He also addressed the changes in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. He said it comes “partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn’t throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn’t feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I’ve already laid the foundation.”

Written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

