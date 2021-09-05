Advertisement

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are the new popular Hollywood Bffs as they have created a close bond of friendship with each other.

In the latest video that has been shared by Hayek, growing closeness is visible between her and the Maleficent lead actress, who was present at her house to celebrate her co-star’s birthday.

Advertisement

In the said video, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek were seen celebrating the latter’s 55th birthday with their family and friends in a Mexican tradition called “mordida”. While in the clip, Jolie was seen to be wearing a black suit with a lace camisole in the clip, and Hayek is wrapped in a metallic jumpsuit and black ankle boots.

In the video, Salma Hayek taught the very shy and hesitant Angelina Jolie how to perform the Mexican tradition by pushing the birthday girl’s face into the cake.

The video was also captioned by The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actor saying, “My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the Mexican mordida, Angelina Jolie.”

The video below shows how Hayek taught Jolie to perform the “mordida”.

As per recent reports, it seems that Jolie and Hayek’s friendship started while shooting for director Chloe Zhao’s upcoming MCU movie, Eternals. While speaking about her experience working with the cast, Hayek had shared a message on her Instagram back in December 2019. The post that was shared, showed Hayek, Jolie, and The Lovebirds actor Kumail Nanjiani in a selfie.

“Gosh, am I so lucky… I thought I was just going to be working with great actors playing aliens; little did I know, I was going to befriend amazing human beings,” she wrote.

Speaking of Marvel’s Eternals, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 6th November 2021.

Must Read: Enrique Iglesias Reveals ‘Final’ May Be The Last Album Of His Career & Fans Are Unable To Hold Back Their Tears Already

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube