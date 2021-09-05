Advertisement

Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die is one of the highly awaited releases of Hollywood. The film has faced several setbacks due to COVID, but the buzz hasn’t dimmed a bit. Even in India, James Bond fans are waiting like crazy.

The good news is, in India, the 007 will be arriving one week earlier than the US release. The film is slated to release on 30th September in India, and as it will be Daniel Craig’s last portrayal as James Bond, the hype is at its peak. Taking the hype to another level, Universal Pictures has pulled off an interesting trick in the bag.

Advertisement

It’s learnt that apart from Hindi and English versions, the Gujarati version too will be releasing. Yes, it will be the first-ever Hollywood film which will release in Gujarati too. The trailer of the Gujarati version was released last year and it had Daniel Craig saying, “Naam Chhe Bond, James Bond.”

Now, that’s really an exciting step and fans would be already in Disha Vakani aka Daya’s Garba mood!

Here’s the Gujarati trailer:

Meanwhile, before the release of No Time To Die, 007 makers decided to dive into Daniel Craig’s 15 years of journey as super-spy in an Apple TV retrospective titled, Being James Bond. The 45 minutes long featurette will be available for free to Apple TV customers in over 30 nations from September 7 to October 7.

According to Deadline, Being James Bond will feature never before seen footage of Daniel Craig in Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and the latest instalment, along with archival footage from Daniel’s discussions with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Must Read: Shang-Chi Is The New Avenger! Marvel Confirms Simu Liu’s Future In A New Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube