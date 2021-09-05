Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow may have fared pretty well according to the pandemic standards earning over $300 Million, but what is making news is the Offscreen fiasco. The feud that began with Johansson suing Disney over the release format of the movie is nowhere close to ending. It has even made Russo Brother reconsider their MCU comeback.

But now as per the grapevine even President Kevin Feige wasn’t in agreement to release Natasha Romanoff spin-off on the streaming if the latest reports are to go by. If you are unversed Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney for releasing Black Widow on streaming simultaneously with the theatrical release. She was promised an exclusive theatre run as per her contract.

After a gazillion speculations about the feud and a lot of updates, the newest says even the strongest man in the Marvel hierarchy has bosses and he had to listen to them referring to the Black Widow release, even when he wasn’t in agreement. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Kevin Feige was firmly against the idea of releasing Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow on the streaming simultaneously. His idea is clearly to differentiate between what’s made for the big screen and for the streaming exclusively. Not just that, he did not want to make the release of Natasha Romanoff’s long-awaited solo debut limited to home viewing. The character is the most prominent woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beams representation.

But even the Marvel President couldn’t stop Disney from giving Black Widow a hybrid release. What do you have to say about the same? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

