Advertisement

It has almost become a global question who takes the 007 mantle now that Daniel Craig is stepping down as James Bond. There have been speculations about several actors but none to turn out to be true. The rumour mill went so wild that the makers had to come out and tell the world they are yet to finalize a name. The most recent contender amid a few others is the Bridgerton star, Regé-Jean Page.

The world is gearing up for watching Daniel Craig do what he does the best, as he is about to grace the big screen as James Bond one last time. The actor took up the mantle 15 years ago with Casino Royale, where he was in the race with Henry Cavill, and made the spy his own. Now as per many reports the studio is busy contemplating between Henry, Regé-Jean and George McKay.

Advertisement

Amid all of that, the Bridgerton fame decided to break his silence on the same and talk about the possibility of him playing the 007 prodigy for the coming years. He says it is one of the most pleasant things to read about himself on the internet. Below is all you need to know and everything Page has to say.

Regé-Jean Page became a household name with Netflix’s costume drama Bridgerton. The actor rose to immense fame and in no time was a talk of the town and a part of numerous speculations. One such was of course his race with Henry Cavill and George McKay to play James Bond. When asked about it he says he feels flattered but he doesn’t take everything on the internet seriously

As per Cinema Blend Regé-Jean, Page said, “Well, of all the things you’ll read about yourself on the internet, it’s one of the more pleasant and more flattering. But I take it and leave it at that, personally.”

Well, this is far from any sort of confirmation and the universal question of who becomes the spy still remains unanswered.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Announce Their Separation Leaving Fans Shocked: “Our Current Paths Have Taken Us In Opposite Directions”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube