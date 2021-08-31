Advertisement

The world has been waking up to one question every day and it is who will be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig bids adieu with No Time To Die. Hollywood actors who fit the bill have been lining up at the audition booth probably, and the studio has only made them happy by revealing they are yet to find the match. But the latest reports say that they have at least found the top contenders. And it also includes Henry Cavill.

If you are unaware, Daniel Craig is finally moving to better things, as he has decided to step down as the spy after No Time To Die. James Bond is now up for recasting and the studio will now begin shaping the character and his universe post the latest 007 film hits the big screen.

Now if the latest reports in the town are to go by, the studio has shortlisted three names that of course include Cavill and also the much popular Bridgerton star. Read on to know who the third one is and everything you should about this most exciting update.

If the latest reports are to go by, The makers of James Bond have finalised three candidates from which the next 007 prodigy will arise. The names are Henry Cavill, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and 1917 fame George McKay. There is of course no confirmation if the news is true, but the buzz is strong.

Henry Cavill has been trying his luck at James Bond for eternity now. The actor was in direct competition with Daniel Craig when he made the cut as Bond for Casino Royale. Regé-Jean Page rose to fame with Netflix’s costume drama Bridgerton and in no time became a household name. As for George McKay, the actor started his career as a child artist in Peter Pan and is now a well known name in the west.

