Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias has given a shocker to his fans through his latest Instagram post. Fans are unable to hold back their tears at all!

As Per the Sources, during his promotion tour with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra, the 46-year-old singer revealed that his next album ‘Final’ will be the last one.

According to Entertainment Tonight and the recent video shared by Enrique Iglesias on his Instagram account, he confessed his feelings to his fans stating that “It’s not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about for the past few years.” He added “There’s going to be Volume 1 and Volume 2, but they’re Final. I don’t know. I’m in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it’s the right time to put it out and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015.”

Enrique Iglesias also expressed that he is never gonna stop making music. He said, “I’m never gonna stop writing songs because I love to write songs. Me encanta escribir canciones, pero I’m gonna do differently way,” He added, “Meaning, they don’t necessarily have to be packaged as an album. So this project to me is important.” Replying to the statement Martin said, “I’m sure you put a lot of thought into a man. And it’s not an easy decision because you’ve been doing this for a long time.”

In an Instagram post, Enrique Iglesias shared a video and captioned it saying, “FINAL ALBUM. It’s been a long time coming… my FINAL ALBUM will be on out September 17th!!! Thank you @ricky_martin and @sebastianyatra for a great chat and especially thank you to all my fans!!! Gracias a todos mis fans!!! You guys are the best! See you very soon. We promise you an UNFORGETTABLE TOUR. #FINALALBUM.”

The ‘Bailando’ singer also went on to announce that cover art for his Final Vol. 1, will be released on the 17th of September.

