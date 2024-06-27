Emma Roberts is shooting for the stars in Space Cadet. The comedy film stars the actress as a party girl who ends up getting selected for a NASA mission by chance and becomes the organization’s only hope.

The easy-breezy vibe of the film makes it the perfect watch for the summer. Additionally, the trailer of the film was launched recently, which further generated curiosity among the audience. So, how can you watch Space Cadet? Here are all the details you need about it.

Space Cadet: Release Date and Streaming Platform

Space Cadet is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, July 4th, 2024, so you can spend Independence Day watching the film with your family. The movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 50 minutes. To watch Space Cadet, you need to have an active subscription to Prime Video. The streaming service costs $8.99 per month. There is also a $14.99 per month and $139 per year plan that gives additional Amazon Prime membership benefits.

What is Space Cadet About?

The film follows Rex, a party girl from Florida who dreams of going to space and sends a ‘doctored’ application to NASA for an astronaut training program. As fate would have it, Rex becomes the top candidate in the program due to her smartness, despite others having better resumes.

The official synopsis for the movie reads, “Tiffany “Rex” Simpson has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine, her ‘doctored’ application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program.”

It further reads, “In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie, and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam and Logan certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?” Check out the trailer for Space Cadet below:

Cast Of Space Cadet:

Emma Roberts stars in the movie in the role of Rex and is joined by Tom Hopper as Logan O’Leary, Poppy Liu as Nadine Cai, and Gabrielle Union as Pam Proctor. The rest of the cast includes Kuhoo Verma, Sebastián Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Desi Lydic, Troy Iwata, Sam Robards, and Joshua Harto. Space Cadet is written and directed by Liz W. Garcia.

