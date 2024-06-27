While The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse premiered on Netflix a few months back, it eventually went on a hiatus after 11 episodes, leaving fans yearning for more.

Now, after a long wait, the second part of the first season, featuring the remaining 13 episodes, is all set to stream on Netflix. The season concluded its run in Japan in March this year and is soon going to be released for the international audience.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 1 Part 2 to Stream on Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Part 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27th. The new part will feature 13 episodes; however, it is not yet revealed if all of them will be released together or weekly. The first 11 episodes of the show are already available on the streaming platform. Netflix teased the new episodes with an official trailer last month, which can be watched below:

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Takes Place Several Years After The Seven Deadly Sins

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a sequel to the manga series, The Seven Deadly Sins, which was also adapted into an anime. The sequel takes place several years after the events of the original story and follows Percival, an adventurous boy who lives on a remote and peaceful land called God’s Finger with his grandfather.

While Percival enjoys his idyllic life, he longs for adventure as well. His wish is finally fulfilled when he finds out that he is destined to be a part of a group of holy knights who will destroy the world as per a prophecy. Percival then sets out on a mission to find the other three knights who will form the group.

A Second Season is Already in the Works for Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Fans of the anime are in for a double treat as soon after the release of Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 1 Part 2, the second season of the show will also be streaming on Netflix. The Japanese release date for the show is already set for October 2024; however, the international premiere date remains to be announced.

