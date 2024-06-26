The Whirlwind: Premiere Date, Plot, Cast, And Everything We Know About The Netflix K-Drama

The Whirlwind, the latest addition to the list of K-Dramas on Netflix, promises to be a gripping political series. The show pits the Prime Minister of South Korea against the Deputy Prime Minister as the former endeavors to seize greater power.

As the clash of the titans begins, the characters showcase the dual sides of good and evil, and tension escalates in the country. If you liked the premise, here are all the details you should have about Netflix’s The Whirlwind.

The Whirlwind: Release Date on Netflix

The Whirlwind is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 28th. The show will feature 12 episodes; and is expected to follow a weekly schedule, with one new episode coming out every Friday. Two weeks before the premiere of the show, Netflix launched the official trailer, which gives a glimpse of the clash between the two coveted politicians of South Korea:

Netflix’s The Whirlwind: Storyline

The series tells the story of Park Dong-ho, the prime minister of South Korea who wants to assassinate the corrupt president of the country after getting to know that the latter colluded with chaebols, the corporations owned by powerful families. By eliminating the president, Dong-ho wants to change the world of politics. However, he faces a challenge in the form of Jeong Su-jin, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs. Their confrontation leads to the beginning of a fierce political clash.

“Set against the backdrop of a tumultuous political landscape in South Korea, The Whirlwind follows the colossal clash between the prime minister and the deputy prime minister, each driven by their own agenda. The tension escalates when the prime minister decides to assassinate the president, triggering a fierce power struggle that threatens to engulf the nation,” reads the official synopsis by Netflix.

Netflix’s The Whirlwind: Cast

Silmido star Sol Kyung-gu plays the role of Park Dong-ho in the series, while The World of the Married actress Kim Hee-ae portrays the character of Jeong Su-jin. The Whirlwind also stars Kim Hong-pa as Jang Il-jun, the president; Kim Mi-sook as Choi Yeon-sook, the Chief of Staff at the president’s house; Im Se-mi as Seo Jeong-yeon, Dong-ho’s assistant; and Kim Young-min as Kang Sang-woon, the vice-chairman of a powerful corporation.

The rest of the cast includes Jeon Bae-soo, Kim Jong-gu, Jang Gwang, Park Geun-hyung, Lee Hae-young, Kang Sang-won, Jung Hae-kyun, and Oh Min-ae. The series is directed by Kim Yong-wan, with a script from Park Kyung-soo.

