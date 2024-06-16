Netflix’s highly anticipated coming-of-age K-drama Hierarchy was released on the streaming platform on June 7, with all episodes available at once. The drama’s star-studded cast features rising stars like Lee Chae-min, Roh Jeong-eui, Kim Jae-won, Lee Won-jung, and Ji Hye-won. The series explores a complex love triangle, tropes of vengeance, and, obviously, some high school drama.

While Hierarchy has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience, two actors in the drama are already fueling dating rumors. It is not uncommon for actors to fall in love for real after acting together. So it came as a surprise to no one when one of Hierarchy’s actors, Lee Won-jung, expressed his interest in dating co-star Ji Hye-won in real life.

Fans of the show started noticing Won-jeong’s activeness on Hye-won’s Instagram profile. Everything was normal until she posted some mirror selfies, wearing a gray T-shirt, a few days ago. These swoon-worthy pictures led the actor to comment “My heart aches,” on her post. This prompted a fan to tell Won-jeong to go on a date with the actress. The latter did not shy away from replying to the fan, and he said, “Sure, why not,” followed by a kissing face emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지혜원 (@haezy___)







And this isn’t the first time that Won-jeong has left a comment on his co-star Hye-won’s post. In most of the actress’ recent posts, Won-jeong has left some flirty comments, either in Korean or English.

Meanwhile, Won-jeong shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of Hierarchy with his co-star Ji Hye-won on his Instagram account. Both the stars looked cheerful in the pictures. Soon after the actor posted the pictures, his fans started teasing him. One said, “Boy’s in love.” Another one penned, “Omg, is it Hye-won’s account or Woo-jeong’s account? Love them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이원정 (@jung_or__)

The South Korean teen romance series Hierarchy is somewhat like the popular Spanish series Elite. The story revolves around the students of Jooshin High School, renowned for offering the highest quality education in South Korea and attracting the children of elites in the country. The students include Jung Jae-I (Roh Jeong-eui), eldest daughter of the family behind the Jaeyul Group, Kim Ri-an (Kim Jae-won), the successor of the Jooshin Group, Yoon He-ra (Ji Hye-won), the youngest daughter of a trading company’ family, and Lee Woo-jin (Lee Won-joeng), the second son of a powerful politician’s family. Meanwhile, an innocent Kang Ha (Lee Chae-min) is transferred to Jooshin High School where his presence forms a crack in the concrete world of the school.

