For all the thriller genre fans, Netflix is soon releasing an unscripted series full of mystery and suspense that promises to keep you on the edge of your seats. Titled Agents of Mystery, the Korean reality series follows a group of investigators working together to crack bizarre cases in a real set-up.

The show features some well-known faces, who will be using their deductive skills to solve puzzles at a mysterious yet fascinating location. If the show sounds interesting to you, here are all the updates you need about Agents of Mystery.

Agents of Mystery Arrives on Netflix This June

Agents of Mystery is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024. The number of episodes that the reality show will be featuring has not been announced as of now. Netflix launched the official trailer for the series earlier this month, which showcases a thrilling, yet humorous journey as six famous personalities show a variety of emotions while trying to solve different cases. Watch the trailer here:

The Investigators will be Working on Unsolvable Cases in Agents of Mystery

The series follows six people from the Korean entertainment industry, with distinct personalities, who come together to work on and solve mysteries that can not be explained scientifically. As they race against time to decipher each puzzle at strange locations, the stakes get high, and their bonds are tested.

“Six ‘agents of mystery’ with excellent chemistry probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in creative and unique ways,” reads the official synopsis of the series from Netflix. The show is directed by Jung Jong-yeon, the mind behind hit reality shows like The Devil’s Plan, Great Escape, and Society Game.

Meet the Six Agents of Mystery

The group of investigators in the show includes John Park, Lee Yong-jin, Lee Eun-ji, Kim Do-hoon, Lee Hye-ri, and Karina. John Park is an R&B artist who has appeared in reality shows like American Idol and Superstar K2. Lee Yong-jin is a comedian and singer, popular for his sketch, Comedy Big League.

The 2023 Baeksang Arts Award winner, Lee Eun-ji, is a comedian who has appeared in several variety shows including Comedy Royale and Running Man. Kim Do-hoon, who shot to fame with Disney+’s Moving, is making his reality television debut with Agents of Mystery. At the same time, Lee Hye-ri is a famous actress and variety star, known for her role in Reply 1988. Lastly, Karina is the lead of the famous Korean girl group Aespa.

