Miss Night and Day is an upcoming K-Drama on Netflix that seems the perfect mix of romance and comedy. The show tells the story of a 20-year-old woman who magically turns 50 one day and keeps switching between the two ages.
The show will air new episodes simultaneously in South Korea and the rest of the world. So, instead of dropping the complete season, Netflix will release the series weekly. Here is the complete release schedule and other details about Miss Night and Day.
Miss Night and Day: Release Schedule on Netflix
Miss Night and Day is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 15th, 2024. The show will feature 16 episodes, with two new episodes airing each week on Saturdays and Sundays. All episodes will be around 70 minutes long. The finale is scheduled to be released on August 16th, 2024. Check out the complete release below:
- Episode 1: Saturday, June 15
- Episode 2: Sunday, June 16
- Episode 3: Saturday, June 22
- Episode 4: Sunday, June 23
- Episode 5: Saturday, June 29
- Episode 6: Sunday, June 30
- Episode 7: Saturday, July 6
- Episode 8: Sunday, July 7
- Episode 9: Saturday, July 13
- Episode 10: Sunday, July 14
- Episode 11: Saturday, July 20
- Episode 12: Sunday, July 21
- Episode 13: Saturday, July 27
- Episode 14: Sunday, July 28
- Episode 15: Saturday, August 3
- Episode 16: Sunday, August 4
Netflix’s Miss Night and Day Storyline
Miss Night and Day follows Lee Mi Jin, a woman in her 20s struggling to find a stable job. One day, she magically wakes up in the body of a 50-year-old woman and decides to use her experience to secure an internship at a prosecution firm. However, she turns back into a 20-year-old when the sun sets every night.
As Lee Mi Jin alternates between her two personalities, chaos ensues at her workplace as her boss, the strict prosecutor Gye Ji Woong, gets involved with her. The official synopsis of the show by Netflix reads: “A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.”
Miss Night and Day Cast
The K-Drama stars Jung Eun-ji as Lee Mi Jin, with Lee Jung Eun playing her 50-year-old version, Im Sun. Additionally, Choi Jin Hyuk stars as Gye Ji Ung, and Baek Seo Hoo plays Ko Won. The rest of the cast includes Yoon Byung Hee, Moon Ye Won, Kim Kwang Shik, Kim Mi Ran, Choi Moo In, Kim Jae Rok, Kim Ah Young, Jung Young Joo, and Jung Suk Yong.
Miss Night and Day Trailer
The official trailer for Miss Night and Day is out now, which can be watched below:
