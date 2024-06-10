Miss Night and Day is an upcoming K-Drama on Netflix that seems the perfect mix of romance and comedy. The show tells the story of a 20-year-old woman who magically turns 50 one day and keeps switching between the two ages.

The show will air new episodes simultaneously in South Korea and the rest of the world. So, instead of dropping the complete season, Netflix will release the series weekly. Here is the complete release schedule and other details about Miss Night and Day.

Miss Night and Day: Release Schedule on Netflix

Miss Night and Day is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 15th, 2024. The show will feature 16 episodes, with two new episodes airing each week on Saturdays and Sundays. All episodes will be around 70 minutes long. The finale is scheduled to be released on August 16th, 2024. Check out the complete release below:

Episode 1: Saturday, June 15

Episode 2: Sunday, June 16

Episode 3: Saturday, June 22

Episode 4: Sunday, June 23

Episode 5: Saturday, June 29

Episode 6: Sunday, June 30

Episode 7: Saturday, July 6

Episode 8: Sunday, July 7

Episode 9: Saturday, July 13

Episode 10: Sunday, July 14

Episode 11: Saturday, July 20

Episode 12: Sunday, July 21

Episode 13: Saturday, July 27

Episode 14: Sunday, July 28

Episode 15: Saturday, August 3

Episode 16: Sunday, August 4

Netflix’s Miss Night and Day Storyline

Miss Night and Day follows Lee Mi Jin, a woman in her 20s struggling to find a stable job. One day, she magically wakes up in the body of a 50-year-old woman and decides to use her experience to secure an internship at a prosecution firm. However, she turns back into a 20-year-old when the sun sets every night.

As Lee Mi Jin alternates between her two personalities, chaos ensues at her workplace as her boss, the strict prosecutor Gye Ji Woong, gets involved with her. The official synopsis of the show by Netflix reads: “A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.”

Miss Night and Day Cast

The K-Drama stars Jung Eun-ji as Lee Mi Jin, with Lee Jung Eun playing her 50-year-old version, Im Sun. Additionally, Choi Jin Hyuk stars as Gye Ji Ung, and Baek Seo Hoo plays Ko Won. The rest of the cast includes Yoon Byung Hee, Moon Ye Won, Kim Kwang Shik, Kim Mi Ran, Choi Moo In, Kim Jae Rok, Kim Ah Young, Jung Young Joo, and Jung Suk Yong.

Miss Night and Day Trailer

The official trailer for Miss Night and Day is out now, which can be watched below:

Must Read: When BTS’s Jungkook Spooked By Sasaeng Prank Calls During Live Broadcast

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News