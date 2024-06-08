K-pop boy band NCT’s Suh Young-ho (Johnny) and Lee Dong-hyuk (Haechan) were recently involved in a scandal that made it to the national headlines. When South Korea was already reeling from the effects of the BBC documentary about the Burning Sun scandal, another similar scandal spread like wildfire.

The whole incident unfolded when an X (formerly Twitter) account with the username @kira_ceo_main shared a post on June 3 featuring a series of pictures and provocative tweets revealing that the two NCT members slept with their fans during their recent tour in Japan. The user is reportedly a notable figure in Japan’s nightlife industry, linking women who want to work in nightlife venues with host bars, influential clients, and sponsors for cosmetic surgery. The post was deleted after it started getting attention from netizens. But it was already widely circulated on various social media platforms.

According to the post, the hostess reportedly suggested engaging in a 5P (a five-person party involving two men and three women) and referenced a term known as NN, insinuating potentially dangerous and promiscuous activities. According to Koreaboo’s report, the events allegedly took place at the same hotel where Haechan recently held a livestream, which is the Capitol Hotel Tokyo.

After the controversy burst into flames, people on the internet discovered the social media accounts of the two women involved with Johnny and Haechan. They are both allegedly fans of the K-pop group, as their feeds were filled with photos of them posing with NCT members and holding photocards of the group. Moreover, one of the women also posted a Kakaotalk conversation, allegedly with NCT’s Johnny, where they made plans to meet again.

Meanwhile, the nightlife promoter, who brought the entire controversy to the forefront, again posted a note explaining why they deleted the X post earlier. They stated, “I was asked by the person in question and those around him to delete the tweets, so I deleted two of them – one about a certain famous actress and one about a certain Korean idol! I might be in the future, so I’m making a new account.”

As more details emerged regarding the controversy, Instagram stories surfaced from one of the individuals implicated. She recounted unexpectedly being present at a drinking gathering where she encountered Super Junior’s Heechul. Given that the photo was shared by one of the women allegedly involved with NCT members, speculation arose about whether Heechul introduced her to NCT or if they had socialized together previously. Heechul, known for his extensive network and outgoing nature, addressed the issue on June 4. Responding to a fan’s message on Dear U Bubble asking about his activities in Japan, he refuted any encounters with NCT members outside of professional engagements. He mentioned that he doesn’t even have their contact numbers.

Following the allegation, NCT’s agency, SM Entertainment released a statement. Denying all the allegations, they officially stated:

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment. Currently, rumors surrounding Johnny and Haechan’s involvement with prostitution, drugs, and other indecent content are being reproduced and spread online. After verifying the facts, these allegations are not true at all, and [these rumors] are criminal acts that seriously defame our artists. In addition, malicious rumors and slander continue to be spread about NCT and our other artists, including Heechul.”

The music label also emphasized that they would adopt a strict stance and not show any leniency regarding this matter, and further added, “We have already gathered sufficient evidence regarding numerous posts related to these matters. We will not overlook such criminal acts and will take legal action against those involved without leniency or settlement, regardless of their nationality.”

