TVN’s recently concluded K-drama Lovely Runner, featuring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon in lead roles, tugged the audience’s heartstrings like no other. The rom-com revolves around the twisty tale of Im Sol (Hye-yoon), who gives her all to save the life of her favourite idol, Ryu Sun-jae (Woo-seok). The drama has elements of time travel, high school romance, love triangle, and bromance, which make the viewers laugh and, at times, cry. But did you know Woo-seok actually cried while filming a particular episode in the drama?

In the drama’s last episode, Sol and Sun-jae finally get the chance to live their happy ending. There is a particular scene in the episode when the two decide to make things official in front of their respective family members. After their meeting, Sol’s halmeoni (grandmother in Korean) gives her blessing to Sun-jae to live a long and healthy life. She places her hand on Sun-jae’s heart and asks him to laugh and love.

It was during this poignant scene in the drama’s finale that Woo-seok‘s emotions got the better of him. In a behind-the-scenes video released by the channel on YouTube, it was revealed that the Hallyu actor wasn’t supposed to cry in the scene. The reason? Woo-seok’s fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss that he must have gotten reminded of his own grandmother. Meanwhile, the director of Lovely Runner did not cut that scene and let it happen as a natural, beautiful moment.

Earlier, during his appearance on an episode of You Quiz On The Block, the 32-year-old model-turned-actor talked about his bond with his grandmother. He recalled the day he was supposed to meet her, but he decided to nap first. And it became the biggest regret of his life.

Saying that he would forever regret that day, the actor said, “I got the call that she had passed. The moment I regret most is that I could have seen my grandmother more and been with her, but I didn’t. I think that my grandmother is by my side even right now. I could come this far because she was rooting for me.”

