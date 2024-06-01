A few days ago, dating rumors about the popular South Korean actor Park Seo Joon and Chinese-American actress-turned-visual artist Lauren Tsai started making rounds. It all started when a few glimpses of the actor vacationing in Japan with a woman went viral on social media. While Seo Joon’s agency reacted to the situation, saying they could not reveal anything except his schedule, the situation took a turn when a few new pictures of the rumored couple popped up.

Recently, several intriguing photos, allegedly from Seo Joon’s private party, surfaced online. According to a report by KBizoom, the Hallyu actor hosted a party on May 15, which Lauren also attended. The images showcased the rumored couple sharing affectionate glances as they sat side by side. These photos have led to speculation that Seo Joon may have introduced Lauren as his girlfriend to his inner circle, a mere speculation supported by the fact that the American actress follows his close friends, Choi Woo Shik and Hong Jang Hyun, on Instagram.

Most fans congratulated Park Seo Joon on finding someone to be with, and some were especially happy that special someone is Lauren Tsai because she is known for being a very talented and kind human being. Other fans mentioned that they would wait until official sources confirmed their relationship or either of the actors came out and confirmed it themselves; until then, they’ll take this with a pinch of salt.

However, the pictures are not from Park Seo Joon’s birthday party. The Hallyu actor celebrates his birthday in December. The now-viral images are reportedly from an event hosted by the clothing brand Noice in Japan. The brand invited both Seo Joon and Lauren Tsai to the event. Moreover, the South Korean actor also uploaded a post on May 1, wearing the same outfit featuring the brown biker jacket, so the pictures are not from his private party either.

