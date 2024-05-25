Who Is American-Chinese Actress Lauren Tsai, rumored to be dating ‘What's Wrong With Secretary Kim’ Actor Park Seo Joon?

Park Seo Joon is one of the biggest names in the South Korean entertainment industry. Throughout his career, he has impressed with his versatility and impeccable acting skills in several K-dramas including Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class and Gyeongseong Creature.

Being a star of such caliber, people are always curious about everything he is doing, the places he is visiting, the projects he is going to be a part of, and especially about the person he is dating. In the past, Park Seo Joon was speculated to be involved with several of his co-stars, but he denied such rumors. Things were quiet for a while until new rumors regarding the actor’s dating life started making rounds on social media. This time with the Chinese-American visual artist, model, and actress, Lauren Tsai.

Who is Lauren Tsai?

According to IMDb, Lauren Tsai was born on February 11, 1998, to her Chinese father Stephen Tsai, and European mother Linda Marie. Hailing from Massachusetts, she rose to fame at the age of 18 when she appeared on the popular Japanese reality TV series Terrace House: Aloha State.

After the show, Lauren chose a different path and made a name for herself by showcasing her illustration and art skills. Her official Instagram account is filled with posts of her amazing artwork. Lauren has also been featured as a model in several magazines, advertisements, catalogs, and fashion shows in Japan and Hawaii. Tsai has even worked with Marc Jacobs to create a clothing and accessories collection.

Meanwhile, in 2019, the 26-year-old American actress starred in the last season of the Marvel FX show Legion as Switch, a young mutant with the power to travel through time. Next, she appeared in the Netflix movie Moxie in 2021. Lauren’s laurels do not end here. The multi-hyphenated star also directed an animated music video titled Cool About It in September 2023 for the American Indie rock group Boygenius.

Rumors started making rounds when Park Seo Joon was spotted vacationing in Japan with a woman

The new rumors began circulating on May 22 when images of Park Seo Joon vacationing in Japan with a woman surfaced online. The photo showed the Hallyu actor walking in front of a woman. Netizens were quick to don their investigative hats and they concluded that the woman must be Lauren Tsai due to the similarity in both their handbags. Awesome ENT, Park Seo Joon’s agency issued a statement, in response to the dating rumours of the actor and Lauren Tsai:

“Park Seo Joon was carrying out overseas activities for attendance at a brand event recently, and artists and related individuals of diverse fields were invited to this event. We ask for your understanding in not being able to provide confirmation on any aspects of his personal life beyond information about his official activities.”

Park Seo Joon and Lauren Tsai are yet to comment on the ongoing rumors.

