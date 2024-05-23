Who Is BTS Jimin's Rumoured Girlfriend Song Da Eun, Allegedly Involved In Burning Sun Scandal?

Dating rumors are a regular occurrence in the entertainment scene, and depending on the celebrities involved, they could be swept under the rug unnoticed by anyone or turned into sensational news. One such rumor that has been making rounds on social media is about Park Jimin, better known by his stage name Jimin, a member of the world-famous South Korean boy band BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan.

In 2022, an anonymous user shared a post on the popular forum Pann Nate, claiming that Jimin and South Korean actress Song Da Eun were dating, with proof. Read more to know all about BTS’ Jimin’s rumored girlfriend.

Who is Song Da Eun?

Song Da Eun, who was born on June 14, 1991, had a humble start in the South Korean entertainment industry. She started out with a minor role in the 2011 K-drama Can’t Lose. Over the years, she has appeared in supporting roles in various projects like Hold My Hand, Illegal Parking, The Handmaiden, Dear My Room, and others.

In 2018, Da Eun rose to fame after her appearance on the dating program Heart Signal 2. Her rising fame resulted in more opportunities, including being hired as an advertisement model for multiple brands. Moreover, she also started dating her co-star Jung Jae Ho, but their relationship could not stand the test of time, and they ended their relationship after just five months.

Song Da Eun was also embroiled in a controversy when her name emerged in the infamous Burning Sun Scandal due to her past employment in a club called Monkey Museum. According to Koreaboo, in 2021, a former reporter alleged Da Eun’s involvement in the sex scandal and claimed that the actress had approached him for his thoughts on the matter, and sought advice from him. However, later, Da Eun denied any involvement, even though she had a close connection with the club’s owner, former BIGBANG member Seungri, who was one of the main culprits in the Burning Sun scandal.

Song Da Eun’s recent posts once again made people believe that she’s dating BTS’ Jimin

Song Da Eun once again landed in dangerous waters when she shared several photos and videos on her IG stories on May 16, which the K-pop fanatics interpreted as references to the BTS member Jimin. The most controversial post out of all was a purportedly shared and removed photo. According to reports, Song Da Eun displayed two cases bearing Jimin’s and her names.



Previously, the rumors were dismissed when Song herself addressed them. This time, however, the actress herself sparked the rumors. Many netizens are upset at Song’s actions, believing her to be clout-chasing.

