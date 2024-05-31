Disney+ is adding an exciting title to its slate of Korean dramas. The streaming giant has announced a new espionage thriller series titled Tempest. The show is about a diplomat and a special agent who team up for a dangerous mission.

The series’ lead cast has been confirmed, including two famous A-listers. Disney+ has also unveiled the release window for the spy series. Here are all the updates we have so far about Tempest.

Disney+’s Tempest Plot: A Diplomat and an International Agent Collaborate to Stop a Deadly Attack

Tempest, earlier titled North Star, revolves around an accomplished diplomat who served as an ambassador to the US. The other protagonist is a former mercenary and an international special agent whose identity and nationality remain mysterious. The two take up a mission to uncover the truth behind a deadly attack that could endanger the stability of the Korean peninsula.

Gianna Jun and Gang Dong-won Play the Lead Roles in Disney+’s Tempest

Gianna Jun and Gang Dong-won have been confirmed to headline the series. Gianna Jun, also known as Jun Ji-hyun, plays the former ambassador. The actress became famous in her 2001 film My Sassy Girl and is also renowned for her work in The Berlin File, The Thieves, and Assassination.

Dong-won plays the mysterious spy, marking his return to television after 20-odd years. His last small-screen appearance was in the SBS series Magic in 2004. The actor, who also serves as an executive producer on Tempest, is known for performing in films like A Violent Prosecutor, Maundy Thursday, and Kundo: Age of the Rampant.

Tempest Releases on Disney+ in 2025

The series will premiere sometime in 2025; however, the exact release date has yet to be revealed. It will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ in international markets but will be released on Hulu for the US audience. Tempest marks the latest entry into the growing list of Disney+’s original Korean dramas. The streaming platform is home to hit shows like Moving, Big Bet, and The Worst of Evil.

