BTS is a hugely popular South Korean boy band with seven members. On May 24, its leader, Kim Namjoon, aka RM, released the title track to his solo album, Right Place Wrong Person. The track is titled Lost, and in a recently released video, Namjoon opened up about feeling the burden of being the boy band’s leader. Scroll below for more.

He is professionally known as RM, formerly Rap Monster. He released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015. Namjoon collaborated with renowned artists like Lil Nas X, Wale, Younha, and others. For the uninitiated, the K-pop boy band was created in 2010.

BTS’ RM and Jimin discussed various topics in the recently released video on Bangtan TV’s YouTube channel via Hindustan Times. Kim Namjoon revealed feeling burdened by the band’s leadership. He also spoke about the inspiration behind his new album, Right Place, Wrong Place. He said, “I took everything out from there—my stories—I just said everything I wanted to.”

RM continued, “In our team, I’m the one who says all the right things, the nice things. I step up to represent the team. That’s what I always do, and people expect me to make speeches and do interviews and speak out about things like that.” Kim Namjoon explained, “But actually, I’m actually just an unimportant 29-year-old living in Korea. That’s just who I am. I guess I couldn’t say, ‘I’m average’…But for the past ten years, we felt this burden. At some point, we just had to be conscientious and different.”

The BTS leader added, “I love BTS because of our music. But I kept caring about what everyone else thought. If I kept going like this, I felt like I would want to die. Being unable to say the things I want to say. Not that I want to say whatever comes to mind. That’s why I worked on this album.” RM was also accompanied by his co-member Jimin, who praised the song Lost and the other ones as well.

According to reports, the Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, is expected to reunite again in 2025.

