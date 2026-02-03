Netflix has partnered with Hybe to bring the pop royalty back to the stage for this unprecedented, historic worldwide comeback event. BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook reunite on the global stage for the first time.

BTS The Comeback: Venue, Streaming Date, Time & More Information

BTS The Comeback Live – ARIRANG will stream live exclusively on Netflix March 21, 2026, at 8 PM KST (4 AM PST / 7 AM EST). Streaming live from the historic Gwanghwamun in Seoul, this monumental performance celebrates the release of their highly anticipated new album, ARIRANG.

This event comes on the heels of the announcement of BTS’ new album and world tour. BTS’ fifth studio album, ARIRANG, is a deeply reflective body of work that explores their identity and roots. After the album release, the band will embark on a massive ARIRANG World Tour (2026–2027), which will span 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

BTS The Comeback – Live Featuring ARIRANG Album

Format: Live Special

Live Special Premiere Date : March 21, 2026, at 8 PM KST (4 AM PST / 7 AM EST)

: March 21, 2026, at 8 PM KST (4 AM PST / 7 AM EST) Director: Hamish Hamilton

Hamish Hamilton Executive Producers : Hybe, Bighit Music, Guy Carrington, Garrett English, and Kevin Hermanson

: Hybe, Bighit Music, Guy Carrington, Garrett English, and Kevin Hermanson Production Company : Done + Dusted

: Done + Dusted Ticket Information: Details to be shared at a later date.

BTS: The Return – Documentary: Release Date & More Details

BTS: The Return, a BTS documentary film showcasing the making of their newest comeback album, arrives on Netflix on March 27, 2026.

This feature-length documentary chronicles the long-awaited return of pop royalty, BTS. From acclaimed director Bao Nguyen (The Stringer, The Greatest Night in Pop) and renowned producers, This Machine (Martha, Karol G) and Hybe, the film offers unprecedented access, following BTS as they come back together to begin a reunion set to be etched in pop culture history, while reflecting on the journey that transformed seven Korean members into global icons. Since their debut in 2013, BTS has built one of the most devoted fan communities in the world.

After completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, the seven members reunite in Los Angeles to make music together, returning to a shared creative space shaped by time apart and personal change. As millions of fans await the comeback of the decade, BTS confronts quieter questions: how to begin again, how to honor the past without being bound by it, and how to move forward together.

Through moments of doubt, laughter, and rediscovery, they create new music that reflects who they are now—culminating in what will become a landmark album of its time. Intimate, emotional, and often joyful, BTS: The Return is a story only BTS can tell: a portrait of resilience, brotherhood, and reinvention.

BTS: The Return – Documentary

Format: Film

Film Premiere Date : March 27, 2026

: March 27, 2026 Director: Bao Nguyen

Bao Nguyen Executive Producers : Mark Blatty, Melissa Robledo, Seonjeong Shin, Nicole Kim, Kyewon Suh, James Shin

: Mark Blatty, Melissa Robledo, Seonjeong Shin, Nicole Kim, Kyewon Suh, James Shin Producers: Jane Cha Cutler, Bao Nguyen, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Choongeon Lee, Namjo Kim, Se Jun Lee

Jane Cha Cutler, Bao Nguyen, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Choongeon Lee, Namjo Kim, Se Jun Lee Production Companies: This Machine, Hybe, East Films

The BTS Comeback To Mark An Expansion For Netflix’s Live Programming Charter

BTS The Comeback Live – ARIRANG marks an expansion of Netflix’s live programming, becoming the first-ever live event broadcast from Korea to be livestreamed globally. This latest addition follows a robust lineup of live events, including Skyscraper Live, Star Search, Jake vs Joshua, WWE Raw, NFL Christmas Gameday, Paul vs Tyson, Canelo vs Crawford, Six Kings Slam, and much more. Looking ahead, Netflix’s live slate further includes MLB games, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and The Actor Awards.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers (February 02 – 06): Liam Learns Eric Is Katie’s Designer While Steffy Gives Taylor An Ultimatum

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News