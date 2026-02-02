The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ivy demanding that Dylan leave town immediately after seeing her proximity to Will. On the other hand, Sheila was grateful to Taylor for saving her marriage, unaware of Deacon’s feelings for her. A special moment was shared by Deacon and Taylor as well.

From guilty thoughts and ultimatums to romance and secrets, the audience has plenty to look forward to on this week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 2, 2026

The first episode of the week features Steffy giving Taylor an ultimatum. Is the latter going to listen to her daughter or will she refuse to let go of her feelings for Deacon? On the other hand, Dylan tells Electra that she has something important to tell her. Is she going to confess what happened?

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

RJ shows Carter some designs. How will he react to the same? Is this the start of him being hired at Forrester Creations? When Electra and Will are surprised by Dylan’s news, is this about her leaving? Taylor and Deacon vow to find a way to be together. But will it happen with Sheila in the midst?

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

On Wednesday’s episode, Liam learns Eric is Katie’s new designer. How will he react to this news about the latest addition to the Logan fashion house? Meanwhile, Ridge feels immense guilt. Is this about forcing Eric into retirement and letting him go off Forrester?

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Elsewhere, Deacon and Taylor share a forbidden kiss. Is this going to spark their desire to be together forever? What choice will they make? Are they going to hold on despite Steffy’s ultimatum and clear disdain for it?

Friday, February 6, 2026

The final episode of the week features Steffy revealing to Ridge that Taylor has feelings for Deacon. How will he react? Is his jealousy going to come to the surface? And then lastly, Sheila remains blissfully unaware of Deacon and Taylor. But for how long? And how will she react when she finds out?

