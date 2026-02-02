The drama and romance in the soap world are about to ignite even further in Valentine’s month. Here’s what to expect from some couples of The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital.

The Bold and the Beautiful

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester throws Daphne Rose a bachelorette party. How will this special day fare for her? Will there be lots of fun and frolic or some drama?

Deacon Sharpe and Taylor Hayes share a kiss. What’s next in store for them amidst the tension caused by Steffy finding out about their romance?

Will Spencer and Electra Forrester have relationship issues. Is this due to his closeness with Melissa Dylan? Will they be able to navigate it?

Carter Walton and Daphne Rose get married. Will this last, or is some more trouble on the horizon? What will be their next step after getting hitched?

General Hospital

In General Hospital’s storyline, Nathan West and Lulu Spencer have trouble keeping their distance. Will they be able to respect the boundaries they have set up due to Maxie?

Lucy Coe gives Jenz Sidwell an ultimatum. Is this about his closeness with Ava? Or is this about his sinister moves and blackmailing all around town?

Curtis Ashford and Jordan Ashford enjoy some romance. Is this going to be their endgame, or will Portia’s pregnancy cause a wrench in their plans?

Britt Westbourne and Jason Morgan meet up on Valentine’s Day. Are they going to keep pursuing each other, or will the secrets cause cracks? Ric Lansing takes Elizabeth Webber out on a date. What’s next in store?

The Young and the Restless

In The Young and the Restless, fans can expect Noah Newman to go the extra mile to impress Sienna Bacall. But will this relationship last, or will it fizzle out after the whole Matt Clark drama?

Billy Abbott pulls out all the stops to prove himself to Sally Spectra. But is it going to work, or will his lies and obsession with the Chancellor be too much?

Adam Newman has a Valentine’s Day surprise for Chelsea Lawson. Will it be enough to cause some sparks in their otherwise forced relationship?

Audra Charles and Kyle Abbott engage in a game of cat and mouse. Is this going to start another fling between them, or will Claire’s presence stop it?

Days of Our Lives

Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson make a surprise decision regarding their wedding. Gabi Hernandez and Philip Kiriakis take their romance to the next level in Miami. Brady Black and Sarah Horton pursue their romance.

Steve Johnson and Kayla Johnson celebrate their wedding anniversary. Jennifer Deveraux and Jack Deveraux reminisce about Valentine’s Day’s past while Paulina Price and Abe Carver celebrate the holiday together. When Liam Selejko pulls Arianna Horton into a kiss, how will she react?

